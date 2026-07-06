Shadab Momin dons Spider-Man suit to aid flooded Bhiwandi residents India Jul 06, 2026

Severe rains hit Thane's Bhiwandi, flooding roads and leaving people stranded.

In the middle of all this, Shadab Momin, dressed as Spider-Man, helped guide motorists through dangerous potholes and carried kids across flooded streets, bringing some hope (and a smile) to his neighbors.