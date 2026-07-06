Shadab Momin dons Spider-Man suit to aid flooded Bhiwandi residents
India
Severe rains hit Thane's Bhiwandi, flooding roads and leaving people stranded.
In the middle of all this, Shadab Momin, dressed as Spider-Man, helped guide motorists through dangerous potholes and carried kids across flooded streets, bringing some hope (and a smile) to his neighbors.
Palghar villagers pull car, help patient
Nearby in Palghar, villagers teamed up to pull a car stuck in floodwaters to safety, even helping a patient reach an ambulance.