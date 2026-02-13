Shah to visit border village Natanpur on February 21
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to Natanpur, a border village in Assam, on February 21.
He'll be checking out the Vibrant Villages Programme, which is all about boosting opportunities for people living near the India-Bangladesh border—think jobs, tourism, culture, skills training and better farming support.
Significance of the visit
This visit isn't just routine—it comes as the BJP steps up its crackdown on illegal immigration ahead of state elections.
Over 200 illegal migrants have been caught in Natanpur in recent years, underscoring the visit's significance.
Shah's trip highlights how border issues and local development are shaping up to be significant issues in Assam.