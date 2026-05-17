Shahdara, Delhi parking fire leaves 9 rescued from 4-story building
India
Early Sunday morning, a fire started in the parking area of a four-story building in Shahdara, Delhi, sending thick smoke up to the upper floors and making it tough for residents to breathe.
Nine people were rescued by firefighters and taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for observation.
Delhi Fire Service responded, probe ongoing
The Delhi Fire Service responded quickly with three fire trucks and a water bowser after getting the call just past midnight.
The injured range from age 12 to 65, including several members of the Garg family.
While the fire was brought under control, officials are still figuring out what caused it.