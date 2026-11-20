Shahjahanpur imam booked over alleged 'Vande Mataram' nikah refusal
In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, an imam was booked after a lawyer alleged he refused to conduct a nikah because the family's house had Vande Mataram written on its nameplate.
Monish, the bride's brother and a lawyer, said this left him hurt and stressed, but another qazi stepped in so the wedding could go ahead as planned.
Bride's brother Monish filed police complaint
Imam Mohammad Surfan Raza Qadri first approached him 10 to 15 days before the wedding, then Qadri declined on November 13 and later said he could not solemnize the nikah on November 15 because his father was unwell.
Monish filed a police complaint, leading to an FIR on November 19.
Thanking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the action, Monish added that he was making arrangements for his sister's vidaai.