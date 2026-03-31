Shahjahanpur man climbs tower to seek maternal cousin marriage approval
India
A 23-year-old from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, climbed a mobile tower hoping to convince his family to let him marry his maternal cousin, just like a scene out of Sholay.
He said he had been in love with the woman for eight years but faced strong family opposition.
His bold move drew a large crowd in Kachhiyani Khera village.
Police officer Jyoti Yadav persuades climber
Police, Jyoti Yadav, spent around seven hours carefully persuading him to come down safely.
He was then taken into custody for his own safety and offered counseling.
Turns out, his family had no clue about the plan, showing just how far some people will go when love meets resistance at home.