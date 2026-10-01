Shahjahanpur Shiva temple: 2 ascetics found dead, burned Thursday morning
India
Two ascetics, Gopal Das, 70, and Bihari Das, 60, were found dead at a Shiva temple in Sutha village, Shahjahanpur.
Locals noticed smoke around 7am on Thursday and discovered their burned bodies, one reduced to a skeleton.
Police detain Sumit over temple dispute
Police have detained Sumit, who reportedly wanted the ascetics off the temple land and had a history of attacking them.
Gopal Das had lived at the temple for nearly 20 years, with Bihari Das joining just last month.