Shajapur men die after car plunges into Rajgarh dam reservoir
India
Five men from Shajapur district died on Saturday when their car veered off the road and fell into a dam reservoir in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.
The group was reportedly on their way to a temple in Khujner when the accident happened around noon.
Police say driver may have swerved
According to police, the driver may have swerved to avoid an animal or another vehicle, causing the car to overturn into 10 to 12 feet of water.
Rescue teams quickly pulled out all five men, but they were declared dead at the hospital.
The victims: Kamal Kishor Tiwari (57), Govind Tiwari (55), Shankar Lal (57), Arvind Singh Khati (36), and Rohit Patel Khati (32) have since been identified and their families notified.