Shakrala near Shimla faces worsening land subsidence affecting 150 homes
Shakrala, a village near Shimla, has been dealing with serious land subsidence for over two years. About 150 homes are affected.
Monsoon rains have made things worse, deepening cracks in houses and paths throughout the locality.
The main causes seem to be poor drainage, unplanned construction, and digging for a nearby four-lane project.
Many families are thinking about leaving, but the financial losses make it tough.
Repairs fail after villagers spend ₹7-8L
Villagers have spent around ₹7-8 lakh trying to improve drainage and divert wastewater, but nothing sticks.
Seema Verma shared, "Cracks keep appearing again and again. We repair them, but after some time the cracks return."
Gulab Singh worries about his family's safety but can't afford to move.
Local officials have said soil testing and preventive steps will be taken, and villagers are still waiting for real solutions as instability continues.