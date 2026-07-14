Shaligram Garg booked for allegedly firing at man in Kodha
Shaligram Garg, who is the brother of well-known spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri, has been booked for allegedly attacking and firing at a 30-year-old man named Moti Kushwaha in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.
The incident happened in Kodha village on July 14, 2026. Kushwaha said Garg and three others called him outside his home, beat him with sticks, and fired three shots.
Moti Kushwaha grazed, blames his testimony
Kushwaha was hurt; bullets grazed his ear, stomach, and body, and he is now recovering in a hospital. He believes the attack was linked to his testimony in a land grabbing case against Garg.
Police confirmed that doctors found a bullet-like object during an x-ray but have not made any arrests yet.
Meanwhile, Dhirendra Shastri shared that he cut ties with Garg three years ago and said, "The law should punish (the guilty)."