Shaligram Garg booked for allegedly firing at man in Kodha

Shaligram Garg, who is the brother of well-known spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri, has been booked for allegedly attacking and firing at a 30-year-old man named Moti Kushwaha in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.

The incident happened in Kodha village on July 14, 2026. Kushwaha said Garg and three others called him outside his home, beat him with sticks, and fired three shots.