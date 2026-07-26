Shallow 3.7-magnitude quake felt in Nashik, Maharashtra before midnight Friday
India
Nashik in Maharashtra felt a 3.7-magnitude earthquake just before midnight on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The tremor was shallow (about 5km deep).
Services normal, no alerts in Nashik
Authorities didn't issue any emergency alerts since quakes like this are pretty rare and usually harmless in Nashik.
Everything's running as usual: no disruptions to daily life or services.
Residents are just being asked to stay alert and follow any official updates if needed.