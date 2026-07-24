Shamli parents accused of killing 18-year-old Hina and staging suicide
India
An 18-year-old woman named Hina was allegedly killed by her own parents in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, because they did not approve of her relationship.
At first, her death on July 1 was reported as a murder, but police later found her parents tried to cover up the murder by making it look like a suicide.
Shamli parents arrested after alleged confession
Hina's father initially blamed a local youth for her death, but police noticed things did not add up.
The autopsy ruled out suicide and pointed to foul play.
When questioned further, both parents allegedly confessed to strangling Hina because of her relationship.
They have now been arrested, and the case is still under investigation.