Shamsuddin and wife Saddo Begum found dead at Hathras home
India
A retired Army man, Shamsuddin, 58, and his wife, Saddo Begum, 55, were found dead at their home in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.
The bodies were discovered around 9.30am on Sunday when the house did not open and people raised an alarm, following which police were subsequently informed.
Police probe suspected sharp edged attack
Early findings suggest they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.
Police have brought in forensic teams and a dog squad to help crack the case, but the motive is still unclear.
Shamsuddin had retired from the army about 20 years ago and lived with two wives in rotation, and he was staying with his first wife, Saddo Begum, at the time.
Five police teams are now on the hunt for answers.