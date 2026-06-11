Shankar Singh's viral video exposes encroachment near Deepali Chowk flyover

Rekha Gupta vows action and support

Singh explained that efforts to relocate people met resistance and even threats of rape charges, despite a government shelter being just 200 meters away.

He stressed it's not just about clearing trash but reclaiming public space for everyone:

Singh stressed the issue was about reclaiming and restoring a public space meant for the use of all citizens.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta responded by promising support and action, with public comments backing Singh's campaign.