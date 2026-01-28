Shankaracharya leaves Prayagraj without taking holy dip

What sparked it—and why it matters

The issue started on Mauni Amavasya (January 18) when officials asked him to walk instead of using his palanquin, citing safety concerns.

Supporters clashed with police, and he began a sit-in that lasted 10 days.

His exit has now kicked off political drama: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "Kalanemis" comment was seen as a dig at the seer, who fired back with strong words of his own.

Opposition leaders like Akhilesh Yadav called it "is an extremely ominous incident," accusing BJP leaders of breaking tradition and disrespecting religious figures.