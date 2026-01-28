Shankaracharya leaves Prayagraj without taking holy dip
Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati wrapped up his 10-day protest at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj and left for Kashi—without taking the traditional holy dip in the Sangam.
He'd been denied a palanquin ride because of huge crowds, and said, "Taking a dip in the Sangam is a path to the satisfaction of the inner soul, but my mind is so distressed today that I am leaving from here without bathing."
What sparked it—and why it matters
The issue started on Mauni Amavasya (January 18) when officials asked him to walk instead of using his palanquin, citing safety concerns.
Supporters clashed with police, and he began a sit-in that lasted 10 days.
His exit has now kicked off political drama: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "Kalanemis" comment was seen as a dig at the seer, who fired back with strong words of his own.
Opposition leaders like Akhilesh Yadav called it "is an extremely ominous incident," accusing BJP leaders of breaking tradition and disrespecting religious figures.