Sharad Navratri 2026 begins October 11 with ghatasthapana ritual
India
Sharad Navratri kicks off on Sunday, October 11, 2026, bringing nine nights of celebrations honoring goddess Durga.
It's all about good triumphing over evil and ends on October 19, with Dussehra celebrated on October 20.
The festival begins with Ghatasthapana, the ritual of setting up a sacred pot, marking the start of festivities.
Shailputri starts Navratri, regional celebrations vary
Each day highlights a different form of the goddess, starting with Shailputri.
In New Delhi, the Pratipada tithi happens between 9:19pm on October 10 and 9:30pm on October 11.
Gujarat goes big with garba and dandiya dance nights, while West Bengal hosts grand Durga Puja celebrations.
In North India, many fast and take part in Kanya Puja by honoring young girls as symbols of the goddess.