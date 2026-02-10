Sharad Pawar,85, admitted to hospital for chest congestion
India
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, 85, was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday after developing chest congestion.
He was brought in from Baramati with close family by his side.
Doctors say he has chest congestion and is being given a five-day course of antibiotics but his oxygen and heart rate are normal—he just needs some observation.
Hospital asks party workers not to gather outside
Daughter Supriya Sule shared that her father's vitals are fine except for the congestion, and thanked everyone for their support.
Rohit Pawar reassured everyone that "Sharad Pawar's health is very good right now."
The hospital has also asked party workers not to gather outside so other patients aren't disturbed.