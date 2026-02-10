Sharad Pawar,85, admitted to hospital for chest congestion India Feb 10, 2026

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, 85, was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday after developing chest congestion.

He was brought in from Baramati with close family by his side.

Doctors say he has chest congestion and is being given a five-day course of antibiotics but his oxygen and heart rate are normal—he just needs some observation.