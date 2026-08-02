Sharadamba PU College police constable exam marred by alleged mix-ups
Candidates at Sharadamba PU College in Tikota, Vijayapura, faced confusion during the police constable recruitment exam.
There was an alleged nearly 30-minute delay in handing out question papers, and candidates alleged that serial numbers on the papers didn't match those on OMR sheets.
Aspirants reported that different classrooms had different distribution processes, leaving many feeling frustrated and uncertain.
Candidates walk out, demand reexamination
Upset by the mix-ups, hundreds of candidates left the exam hall and called for a reexamination, saying these issues hurt their chances.
The protest grew louder outside as students voiced concerns against the Karnataka government and KEA.
Officials explained that matching serial numbers wasn't required by KEA rules, but those who left with papers couldn't return to finish their test.