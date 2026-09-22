Sharjah airport worker Alwin Prakash Kunder found dead, family missing

Alwin Prakash Kunder, who had been working at Sharjah Airport, was found dead in a car parked along the route toward Oman in Sharjah.

He had last been heard from on July 20 after Anil called him and received a text message saying he was fine, and there was no response when he called again a week later.

Worryingly, some reports said his wife Tina and their son remain missing.

Police are now looking into what happened and who might be behind this tragic case.