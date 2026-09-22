Sharjah airport worker Alwin Prakash Kunder found dead, family missing
Alwin Prakash Kunder, who had been working at Sharjah Airport, was found dead in a car parked along the route toward Oman in Sharjah.
He had last been heard from on July 20 after Anil called him and received a text message saying he was fine, and there was no response when he called again a week later.
Worryingly, some reports said his wife Tina and their son remain missing.
Police are now looking into what happened and who might be behind this tragic case.
Family filed report after passport inconsistency
Kunder's family got concerned when he stopped answering calls.
His brother Anil reached out to a friend, Manohar, and even checked with his company, but things did not add up: the company said Alwin had gone back to India, but passport records showed he was still in Sharjah.
That's when the family filed a missing person report, which eventually led authorities to discover his remains.
The investigation is ongoing, with Kunder's family staying closely involved as they search for answers.