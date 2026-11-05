Sharjeel Imam seeks SC bail in Delhi riots UAPA case
Sharjeel Imam is now asking the Supreme Court for bail in a 2020 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case tied to the Delhi riots, after the Delhi High Court turned him down in September.
He says he has been incarcerated since 2020 and has been an undertrial for over six years without a single prosecution witness being heard.
Delhi Police probes 4 accused
Imam and fellow activist Umar Khalid are accused of fueling the 2020 Delhi riots, which broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and left 53 people dead.
Their bail requests are stuck under a Supreme Court rule that says they can only get bail after examination of protected witnesses or after a year passes, whichever is earlier.
Two others (Khalid Saifi and former AAP councilor Tahir Hussain) are also facing charges, with all four still under investigation by Delhi Police's Special Cell.