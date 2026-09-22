Sharon Nikitha Topno found dead in Hyderabad hotel room
India
Sharon Nikitha Topno, from Visakhapatnam, was found dead in a Hyderabad hotel room on Tuesday. She had checked in with her reportedly boyfriend, Srinivas Ravi Teja.
Things took a serious turn when staff and Teja brought her to the hospital for emergency treatment around 1am. but she was declared dead at the hospital.
Police seek Srinivas Ravi Teja
Police are treating the case as suspicious: Topno had injuries on her face and head, and suspected bloodstains were found in the room.
After learning of her death, Teja reportedly left the hospital and hasn't been seen since.
A forensic team is collecting evidence while police search for Teja and wait for postmortem results to piece together what really happened.