Sharonin Philip attempts suicide, crashes NH183 injuring at least 10
A 27-year-old in Kottayam, Kerala, tried to end his life by crashing his car on National Highway 183, causing a seven-vehicle accident that left at least 10 people hurt.
The driver, Sharonin Philip, was rescued from his car after the collision and is now in the hospital facing attempted murder charges.
Four-year-old Aavani seriously injured
Philip's speeding car hit five cars, an auto rickshaw, and a scooter. The crash seriously injured four-year-old Aavani and hurt her parents and brother too.
Others, including a 65-year-old man, were also involved.
CCTV footage captured a few seconds before the crash as locals rushed to help.
The highway was blocked for about an hour before things cleared up.
Seek help for mental health
This incident is a reminder that mental health matters.
If you or someone you know needs support, please reach out to someone you trust or seek professional help.