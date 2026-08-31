2 shooters involved in Haryanvi singer's murder killed in encounter
What's the story
Two suspected shooters involved in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan were killed in a police encounter on Monday morning. The incident took place in the industrial area of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, according to The Times of India. The deceased have been identified as Sumit and Mohit, both members of the Gogi gang from Sonipat. They were carrying rewards of ₹50,000 each on their heads.
Encounter details
Accused fired at police team, prompting retaliatory fire
According to police officials, the suspects had fled toward Loni via Baghpat after Baliyan's murder.
On Monday morning, they tried to reach Sonipat through the industrial area but were intercepted by a police team.
The accused opened fire on the police party, prompting a retaliatory strike from law enforcement.
Both Sumit and Mohit were injured in the crossfire and later succumbed at a hospital.
Ongoing investigation
Police recover weapons and evidence from encounter site
The police have recovered weapons and other evidence from the encounter site. Over 20 bullets struck the two accused during the shootout.
With Sumit and Mohit neutralized, authorities are now focusing on locating their accomplices, Satyam and Aryan.
Police investigations revealed that four shooters were involved in Baliyan's murder. After analyzing CCTV footage and other evidence, law enforcement stepped up surveillance on possible escape routes.
Murder footage
Know more about the murder
Baliyan was shot dead outside his gym in Shamli last week.
CCTV footage shows at least four men firing multiple rounds at the singer before fleeing on two motorcycles.
The 1:29-minute video captures Baliyan walking out of his gym around 6:45pm heading toward his parked car.
Seconds later, four men approach him and open fire, with at least 16 rounds fired within about 25 seconds.
Career overview
Hours before death, Baliyan posted video on Instagram
Baliyan was a popular figure on social media, boasting over five lakh Instagram followers and three lakh YouTube subscribers. His songs often revolved around themes of guns, fights, SUVs, violence, and rivalry.
Hours before his death, he had shared an Instagram video singing lines from his song Baby Badmash. The video included the line "Murder maar de sadak ke upar."