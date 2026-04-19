Shashi Ranjan Mishra arrested in Kanpur for allegedly killing twins
India
A Kanpur businessman, Shashi Ranjan Mishra, was arrested for allegedly killing his 11-year-old twin daughters, Riddhi and Siddhi, at their apartment on April 19, 2026.
Police found the girls' bodies at the scene after a call for help and took Mishra into custody right away.
Police probe family issues, mental health
Mishra lived with his wife and young son; police are now looking into possible reasons behind the tragedy, including family issues and mental health concerns.
Forensic teams are gathering evidence while neighbors and relatives share what they know.
The neighborhood is deeply shaken, with many struggling to make sense of what happened.