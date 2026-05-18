Shashi Tharoor calls viral rasgulla idli claim 'profound cosmological misunderstanding'
India
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor jumped into a trending food debate after a viral post claimed rasgulla is just "Rasgulla is nothing but an idli dipped in sugar syrup."
Tharoor called this a "profound cosmological misunderstanding," and his clever response quickly won fans online.
Shashi Tharoor details rasgulla idli differences
Tharoor broke it down: rasgullas are made from "the delicate, squeaky, pristine curd of milk," while idlis come from "meticulously fermented batter of parboiled rice and black gram."
He described idli as a "a steamed cloud" that's all about gut health, not something meant for sugar syrup, but for sambar or ghee.
The exchange sparked bigger conversations about food culture across social media.