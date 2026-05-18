Shashi Tharoor calls viral rasgulla idli claim 'profound cosmological misunderstanding'

Shashi Tharoor details rasgulla idli differences

Tharoor broke it down: rasgullas are made from "the delicate, squeaky, pristine curd of milk," while idlis come from "meticulously fermented batter of parboiled rice and black gram."

He described idli as a "a steamed cloud" that's all about gut health, not something meant for sugar syrup, but for sambar or ghee.

The exchange sparked bigger conversations about food culture across social media.