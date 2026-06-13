Shashi Tharoor criticizes US over 3 Indian sailors' deaths

Pawan Khera demands unconditional US apology

Tharoor questioned why lethal force was used, saying non-lethal options could have worked instead.

He also raised concerns about the safety of Indian crew members in the region.

Congress Media and Publicity department chairman Pawan Khera echoed these worries, labeling America's reaction as "illegal" and "reckless," and said India deserves an unconditional apology (not just warnings) from the US.