Shashi Tharoor criticizes US over 3 Indian sailors' deaths
India
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is calling out the US for its "deeply shocking" response after three Indian sailors were killed in a missile attack off Oman's coast.
He pointed out that Washington didn't offer any regret or condolences, even as India's foreign minister protested and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the blockade.
Pawan Khera demands unconditional US apology
Tharoor questioned why lethal force was used, saying non-lethal options could have worked instead.
He also raised concerns about the safety of Indian crew members in the region.
Congress Media and Publicity department chairman Pawan Khera echoed these worries, labeling America's reaction as "illegal" and "reckless," and said India deserves an unconditional apology (not just warnings) from the US.