Shashi Tharoor jokes about idlis sliced like data partitions India Jun 08, 2026

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had some fun with a photo shared on X showing idlis sliced up like data partitions.

He commented, "This is what happens when a software engineer gets into the kitchen and tries to partition the data! It's called idli, not 'id-slice.' No one eats idlis this way, unless they're Italian and mistake it for pizza. (But don't try putting sambar on pizza, ok?)"