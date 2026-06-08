Shashi Tharoor jokes about idlis sliced like data partitions
India
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had some fun with a photo shared on X showing idlis sliced up like data partitions.
He commented, "This is what happens when a software engineer gets into the kitchen and tries to partition the data! It's called idli, not 'id-slice.' No one eats idlis this way, unless they're Italian and mistake it for pizza. (But don't try putting sambar on pizza, ok?)"
Shashi Tharoor teases Italians, defends idlis
Tharoor went on to tease that only an Italian would mistake idlis for pizza, but warned against adding sambhar to pizza.
He's no stranger to defending idlis; last time, he shut down someone who compared rasgulla to idli dipped in sugar syrup, calling it "a profound cosmological misunderstanding" and praising idlis as a true culinary marvel.