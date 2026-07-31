Shashi Tharoor panel warns China's Bangladesh projects threaten India's security
India
India's parliamentary committee, led by Shashi Tharoor, is worried about China making big moves in Bangladesh.
Its new report points out that projects like the $370 million Mongla Port upgrade and an airbase at Lalmonirhat (just 15km from India's border) could be risky for India's security.
Tharoor panel flags Chinese submarine base
China isn't just building ports; it's also helping set up a submarine base that can accommodate up to eight submarines, even though Bangladesh only has two.
The panel suggests India should step up its game by boosting development ties with Bangladesh and improving border technology to tackle smuggling and illegal migration.