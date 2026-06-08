Shashi Tharoor questions viral idli and chai pairing over texture
India
A viral tweet claimed idli and chai are the ultimate pairing, but Congress MP Shashi Tharoor isn't convinced.
He called the pictured idli "that idli looks a bit too solid and dense for my liking." and objected to the discolouration in the image, saying a proper idli should be soft, fluffy, and bright white, not something you'd want to dunk in tea.
Tharoor recommends separate idli and chai
Tharoor pointed out that a soft idli would just fall apart in tea, while a hard one loses its charm.
He suggested enjoying chai and idli separately instead of mixing them up.
His take sparked plenty of reactions online, with some defending the quirky combo and others agreeing that texture (and tradition) should win.