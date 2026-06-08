Shashi Tharoor questions viral idli and chai pairing over texture India Jun 08, 2026

A viral tweet claimed idli and chai are the ultimate pairing, but Congress MP Shashi Tharoor isn't convinced.

He called the pictured idli "that idli looks a bit too solid and dense for my liking." and objected to the discolouration in the image, saying a proper idli should be soft, fluffy, and bright white, not something you'd want to dunk in tea.