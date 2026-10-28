Shatrujeet Singh Kapur says China pitched tents in disputed Himalayas
India and China are back in the spotlight after the head of India's border police, Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, publicly shared that Chinese troops had returned to disputed Himalayan areas and pitched tents.
This kind of announcement usually comes from top government ministries, so it's stirred up quite a bit of political buzz and questions about where things stand between the two countries.
Arunachal Pradesh claimed by both sides
The main issue is a long-running border dispute, especially over Arunachal Pradesh, which both sides claim as their own.
Even though officials have been trying to ease restrictions and keep talks going since their 2020 clashes, Kapur's comments show just how fragile peace efforts still are.
Both countries say they're sticking with military talks and diplomacy for now, but things remain tense along their 3,440-kilometer shared boundary.