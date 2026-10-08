Shefali Bagga pays 1.2Cr to ED in Mahadev probe
India
Television sports presenter Shefali Bagga has handed over ₹1.2 crore to the Enforcement Directorate after being linked to the Mahadev betting app probe.
This is most of the ₹1.5 crore she reportedly got for promoting the app. The rest was already seized during earlier raids.
Bagga denies involvement in celebrity-linked probe
Bagga says she didn't know about any illegal activity and gave her statement as part of a bigger investigation that's pulled in several celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor.
The Mahadev syndicate, run from Dubai, is accused of running illegal gambling and laundering money through fake accounts, reportedly moving around ₹75-80,000 crore before authorities got involved.