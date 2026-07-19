Sheopur's Rama Rawat climbs BSNL tower over ancestral land removal
India
On Sunday, Rama Rawat from Sheopur district climbed a BSNL mobile tower, protesting what she says is unfair removal from her ancestral land.
She is asking officials to clearly mark the boundaries and restore her land before taking any action.
Rawat stayed all day demanding demarcation
Rawat stayed on the tower from morning till night, drawing senior district officials and police to the scene.
Even after hours of talks, she insisted on proper demarcation and demanded land in exchange for land if her land was found to be government property.
Her family backed her up, warning of more protests if their concerns are not addressed.