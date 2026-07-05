Shetty faces ₹20cr extortion threat Mumbai Police probe Pakistan VPN

Police test voice match to Lonkar

Cops aren't taking any chances. They're running forensic tests on the voice message and checking if it matches Shubham Lonkar, who's linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threat included details about Shetty's home, car, and security: information police think came from public sources.

Digital trails, VPN use, and possible accomplices are all being traced as part of the ongoing investigation.