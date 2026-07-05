Shetty faces ₹20cr extortion threat Mumbai Police probe Pakistan VPN
India
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty just got a ₹20 crore extortion threat, and Mumbai Police is on it.
The message was sent through a Pakistan-linked VPN to hide the sender's identity, but early findings suggest the audio was actually recorded in India and only routed abroad to throw off investigators.
Police test voice match to Lonkar
Cops aren't taking any chances. They're running forensic tests on the voice message and checking if it matches Shubham Lonkar, who's linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The threat included details about Shetty's home, car, and security: information police think came from public sources.
Digital trails, VPN use, and possible accomplices are all being traced as part of the ongoing investigation.