Shibu Baby John and Prakriti Srivastava clash over Chinnakkanal conflict

At a Wildlife Week event in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala's Forest Minister Shibu Baby John and former Indian Forest Service officer Prakriti Srivastava got into a public disagreement about who is to blame for the ongoing human-elephant conflict in Chinnakkanal.

John pointed to a 2002 letter from Srivastava, saying it supported settling tribal families in the area, a move he claims made things worse.

Srivastava pushed back, explaining her letter was just an internal communication about encroachments and tribal rehabilitation, not a green light for settlements.