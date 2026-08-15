PM Modi's I-Day speech shorter than last year's marathon address
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 13th consecutive Independence Day address on Saturday, marking India's 80th year of independence. The speech, delivered from the Red Fort, was his 78-minute speech, shorter than his 2024 and 2023 speeches. This was a stark contrast to last year's address, which lasted a record-breaking 103 minutes.
Speech highlights
'Sapta Dhara' framework introduced
The 2026 address was a departure from previous years, focusing more on economic ambitions and youth engagement.
PM Modi introduced the "Sapta Dhara" framework, which includes seven streams of strength: manufacturing, agriculture, technology, connectivity, defense, green-and-blue economy, and soft power.
He also set ambitious goals for Indian companies to break into global rankings with 50 Fortune 500 firms and a top-five global bank among them.
Youth focus
Focus on youth engagement
The 2026 address also had a sharper focus on youth engagement with specific initiatives such as free online coaching for competitive exams and training one crore young people in AI.
A sports talent hunt for children aged five to 15 was announced, aimed at the 2036 Olympics.
The PM also appealed to youth to volunteer for the ongoing census, marking a departure from previous years' broad aspirational terms.
New initiatives
Shift in focus from defense to development
The 2026 address also included new initiatives such as a drug-free India campaign and a focus on India's "concert economy" and creative industries.
This was a departure from last year's speech, which focused on security and self-reliance with announcements like "Operation Sindoor" and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.
The shift in focus from what India needed to defend to what it wants to build was evident in this year's address.