Shigella outbreak in Wayanad sickens 16 after school well contamination
India
A Shigella outbreak in Wayanad, Kerala, has left 16 children sick after contaminated well water at their school was found to be the source.
Health teams are now on high alert, working to stop the spread and keep everyone safe.
Schools closed, over 500 people statewide
The district collector have shut down schools in the area until June 14 and the Health Department are urging everyone to focus on handwashing and food cleanliness.
Dr. K T Rekha advised anyone with symptoms like diarrhea or fever to see a doctor quickly instead of trying home remedies.
The infection has also shown up in other parts of Kerala, with more than 500 people reporting symptoms statewide.