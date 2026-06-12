Shigella outbreak in Wayanad sickens 16 after school well contamination

Schools closed, over 500 people statewide

The district collector have shut down schools in the area until June 14 and the Health Department are urging everyone to focus on handwashing and food cleanliness.

Dr. K T Rekha advised anyone with symptoms like diarrhea or fever to see a doctor quickly instead of trying home remedies.

The infection has also shown up in other parts of Kerala, with more than 500 people reporting symptoms statewide.