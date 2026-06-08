Shigellosis outbreak in Kerala: 85 confirmed, 2 Kozhikode children dead
India
Kerala is dealing with a shigellosis outbreak, with 85 confirmed cases and more than 70 suspected. The disease has hit districts like Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Alappuzha.
Sadly, two children in Kozhikode have died, one in April and another on June 6.
Shigellosis spreads through contaminated food, contaminated water, and poor hygiene.
Kerala urges boiling water, hygiene checks
Health officials are urging everyone to boil drinking water, avoid raw or stale food, and keep the belongings of infected people separate.
Food outlets are facing strict checks, and closure notices may be issued to outlets or vendors found handling food unhygienically.
If you want to avoid getting sick, wash your hands well after using the bathroom or before eating: it's simple but effective.