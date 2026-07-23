Shikhar Dhawan asks students for patience amid NEET-UG 2026 protests
Shikhar Dhawan has stepped in to ask students for patience as protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak heat up.
Sharing on X, he said, "Our youth are the future of our nation. It is essential to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to maintain patience in difficult times and keep faith in the country's institutions and government."
The protests began on June 20 after reports of a leaked exam paper.
CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is leading calls for stricter anti-leak measures, more transparency, compensation for affected candidates, and even the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The movement grew during the Chalo Sansad march on July 20 and picked up steam with activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.
Other big names like Yuvraj Singh and Abhinav Bindra have also shown support, urging open dialogue and real reforms as student frustration spreads across several states.