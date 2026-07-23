Shikhar Dhawan asks students for patience amid NEET-UG 2026 protests

Shikhar Dhawan has stepped in to ask students for patience as protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak heat up.

Sharing on X, he said, "Our youth are the future of our nation. It is essential to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to maintain patience in difficult times and keep faith in the country's institutions and government."

The protests began on June 20 after reports of a leaked exam paper.