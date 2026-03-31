Shimla abduction linked to ₹100cr land deal, Aryan Chauhan escapes India Mar 31, 2026

A recent abduction attempt in Shimla has been traced back to a ₹100 crore land deal.

Aryan Chauhan, son of the chief minister's aide Naresh Chauhan, was targeted on March 20 after contractor Manish Verma felt cheated out of a big commission from the deal.

Verma admitted his anger over being left out pushed him to plot the kidnapping, but Aryan managed to escape after jumping out of the car and suffered injuries to his leg.