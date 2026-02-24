Shimla hospital issues show-cause notice over dog-eating-leg-bag incident

Sanitation workers left door open

Turns out, sanitation workers had left the biomedical waste room door open, letting the dog get inside and grab the bagged limb.

A fact-finding committee was constituted and has produced a report detailing the amputation date, how the limb was stored and how the door was left open.

The staff involved have received show-cause notices, and the hospital directed the sanitation contractor to strictly adhere to biomedical waste management protocols and instructed the disposal agency to ensure timely clearance in accordance with prescribed guidelines.