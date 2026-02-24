Shimla hospital issues show-cause notice over dog-eating-leg-bag incident
A stray dog was seen carrying an amputated human leg—packed in a biomedical waste bag—just outside the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS) in Shimla.
The limb belonged to a patient who'd recently had surgery at the hospital.
Security tried to stop the dog, but it ran off and later dropped the leg, with videos of the incident quickly spreading online.
Sanitation workers left door open
Turns out, sanitation workers had left the biomedical waste room door open, letting the dog get inside and grab the bagged limb.
A fact-finding committee was constituted and has produced a report detailing the amputation date, how the limb was stored and how the door was left open.
The staff involved have received show-cause notices, and the hospital directed the sanitation contractor to strictly adhere to biomedical waste management protocols and instructed the disposal agency to ensure timely clearance in accordance with prescribed guidelines.