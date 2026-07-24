Shimla Met issues orange alert July 27-29, 121 roads blocked
India
Himachal Pradesh is dealing with some serious rain trouble this week. The Shimla Met office has issued an orange alert for July 27-29, warning about heavy to very heavy rain.
Right now, 121 roads are blocked (Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba are hit the hardest), making travel a real challenge.
Himachal rain cuts water and power
The rain hasn't just flooded streets: it's knocked out 89 water supply schemes and damaged 43 power transformers across several districts.
A local is worried that hill-cutting near Shimla has made several homes unsafe after a recent slide.