Shimla Met office issues orange alert April 7 and 8

Himachal Pradesh faces western disturbance

Recent days brought everything from hail in Shimla to heavy rain in Sarahan (23.5mm), with temperatures swinging from a chilly 0.2 degrees Celsius in Tabo to a hot 34 degrees Celsius in Una.

The state's had about 7% less rain than usual lately, but with another western disturbance rolling in from April 8-11, expect more rain and snow before the weather calms down.