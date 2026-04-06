Shimla Met office issues orange alert April 7 and 8
India
Heads up, Himachal Pradesh!
The Shimla Met Office has put out an orange alert for April 7 and 8, warning of thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning, and strong winds across several districts.
Higher areas just got a fresh layer of snow (Gondla saw a hefty 28.2cm) so things could get pretty intense.
Himachal Pradesh faces western disturbance
Recent days brought everything from hail in Shimla to heavy rain in Sarahan (23.5mm), with temperatures swinging from a chilly 0.2 degrees Celsius in Tabo to a hot 34 degrees Celsius in Una.
The state's had about 7% less rain than usual lately, but with another western disturbance rolling in from April 8-11, expect more rain and snow before the weather calms down.