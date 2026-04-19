Shimla Met says western disturbance will bring rain April 23
India
Heads up, Himachal!
The Shimla Met Office says a western disturbance is rolling in from April 23, bringing rain to the mid and high hills on Monday, Friday, and Saturday.
It's been mostly dry lately; just a bit of snow in Koksar and some rain in Kukumseri.
Himachal temperatures from 0.4°C to 36.2°C
Nights are still chilly in places like Kukumseri (0.4 degrees Celsius), while Una hit a warm 36.2 degrees Celsius during the day.
Since March 1, the state has seen 154.5mm of rain, just slightly below average for this time of year, according to the Met Department.