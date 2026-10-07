Shimla police arrest 26-year-old Jail Singh for chili powder robberies
India
Shimla police have caught 26-year-old Jail Singh from Jammu and Kashmir, who was behind a string of robberies targeting women in the Kumarsain area.
His unusual method? He'd throw chili powder at his victims to blind them before snatching their jewelry.
The first case was reported back in August, and the latest incident came to light on September 26, 2026.
Jail Singh stalked victims, avoided CCTV
Singh would stalk his targets for days, picking quiet spots away from cameras to avoid getting caught.
Victims included Seema Devi near Jubbad on August 31, Suno Devi near Kandyali on September 14, and a woman running a dhaba.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Shimla Mehar Panwar stated that the accused used to choose deserted and isolated roads to avoid CCTV cameras.