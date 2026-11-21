Shimla sees rise in bear attacks, Deputy Commissioner Kashyap convenes
Shimla is dealing with a rise in bear attacks, especially around Kotkhai, where 23 cases have popped up.
The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, met with forest and tourism officials to figure out how to keep people safe and handle the growing human-wildlife conflict.
Rampur team relocates 12 bears
A quick response team is now active in Rampur, and 12 bears have already been moved to wildlife sanctuaries.
With bears showing up near homes and farms even during the day, officials are sharing forest officer contacts with local communities and making cattle sheds more secure.
Health centers are getting stocked for emergencies, and tourists heading into bear-prone areas are being advised to stay alert and take extra care.