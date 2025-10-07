Could Navi Mumbai airport be linked to BKC via tunnel?

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to prepare a detailed feasibility report. It pertains to a proposed tunnel connecting Mumbai and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The decision is aimed at improving travel convenience and reducing congestion when the airport becomes operational. The new airport, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , is expected to handle up to two crore passengers annually.

Airport launch PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport on Wednesday The inauguration ceremony will be held tomorrow with PM Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Ajit Pawar in attendance. The first commercial flight from the airport is expected to take off in December. Officials have warned of a major increase in traffic once the airport starts operations, which could strain existing roads.

Connectivity plans Integrated transport network linking airport with other modes of transport To tackle this, the government is looking at new ways to strengthen connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Shinde stressed on an integrated transport network linking the airport with suburban rail, Metro corridors and waterways. "To ensure seamless movement, the deputy chief minister has instructed the MMRDA Commissioner to study the feasibility of constructing a tunnel connecting Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Bandra Kurla Complex to Navi Mumbai Airport," said an official statement.