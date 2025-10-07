Could Navi Mumbai airport be linked to BKC via tunnel?
What's the story
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to prepare a detailed feasibility report. It pertains to a proposed tunnel connecting Mumbai and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The decision is aimed at improving travel convenience and reducing congestion when the airport becomes operational. The new airport, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to handle up to two crore passengers annually.
Airport launch
PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport on Wednesday
The inauguration ceremony will be held tomorrow with PM Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Ajit Pawar in attendance. The first commercial flight from the airport is expected to take off in December. Officials have warned of a major increase in traffic once the airport starts operations, which could strain existing roads.
Connectivity plans
Integrated transport network linking airport with other modes of transport
To tackle this, the government is looking at new ways to strengthen connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Shinde stressed on an integrated transport network linking the airport with suburban rail, Metro corridors and waterways. "To ensure seamless movement, the deputy chief minister has instructed the MMRDA Commissioner to study the feasibility of constructing a tunnel connecting Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Bandra Kurla Complex to Navi Mumbai Airport," said an official statement.
Transport integration
Integration of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train with regional transport hubs
Shinde has also directed officials to explore integration of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project with key regional transport hubs like Mhatardi bullet train station in Thane, Kopar railway station and Taloja Metro station. The Mhatardi station is being built in Diva and is planned to be a major transport hub connecting bullet trains, suburban trains, Metro routes and highways for seamless connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.