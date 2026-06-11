Shishir Khanal: Nepal to settle India border disputes without mediators
India
Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal made it clear this week: any border disputes with India will be handled face-to-face, not with outside help.
He told parliament that Nepal is committed to sorting things out through friendly talks, relying on old treaties, agreements, and maps: no third parties needed.
Nepal-India Boundary Working Group resumes talks
Khanal also shared that the Nepal-India Boundary Working Group has restarted discussions after a pause.
This comes after Nepal's prime minister suggested involving the UK in talks, a move India turned down.
Both countries agree: these border matters are just between them.