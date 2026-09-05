Shisir Khanal urges US China India to own climate role
India
After a flash flood in Nepal, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal urged the US China, and India, three of the world's biggest emitters, to step up and own their role in climate change.
He said Nepal is focusing on "justice and compensation" rather than aid, but still thanked India for sending help after the disaster.
India sends Nepal relief, urges teamwork
India's government called climate change a "common challenge" needing global teamwork.
They pointed out that developed countries with a history of high emissions should lead efforts and support developing countries and vulnerable nations like Nepal.
Meanwhile, India sent relief supplies and rescue teams to Nepal, a gesture publicly appreciated by Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah.