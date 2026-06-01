Shiv Narayan Singh Chouhan says 237 clearances issued without review
Big news from Madhya Pradesh: Shiv Narayan Singh Chouhan, chairman of Madhya Pradesh SEIAA, says 237 environmental clearances and Terms of Reference (TORs) were handed out without proper review.
He claims senior officials, who weren't supposed to be granting these clearances, let them slip through.
As a result, hundreds of trees have been cut down across 17 acres of forest land, with no accountability so far.
Chouhan flags 39 ToRs illegal
Chouhan says some officials are actively blocking SEIAA's work, even locking his office to keep him from doing his job.
He also flagged 39 "deemed" ToRs as illegal and pointed out that a pending case is blocking an investment of nearly ₹300 crore, hurting both state revenue and job opportunities.
Chouhan wants strict action under environmental laws and better support for SEIAA so things can run smoothly again.