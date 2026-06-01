Shiv Narayan Singh Chouhan says 237 clearances issued without review

Chouhan flags 39 ToRs illegal

Chouhan says some officials are actively blocking SEIAA's work, even locking his office to keep him from doing his job.

He also flagged 39 "deemed" ToRs as illegal and pointed out that a pending case is blocking an investment of nearly ₹300 crore, hurting both state revenue and job opportunities.

Chouhan wants strict action under environmental laws and better support for SEIAA so things can run smoothly again.