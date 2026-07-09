Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre arrested after Dombivli hospital attack

Ramesh Mhatre court appearance delayed

Because of his health issues (including past respiratory problems and having just one working kidney), Mhatre's court appearance has been delayed, with police suggesting he attend virtually instead.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant strongly condemned the attack, distancing the ruling Shiv Sena from the incident and saying neither the party leadership nor Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had supported Mhatre's actions.

A case has been registered against Mhatre and his associates, and Mhatre has been named in multiple criminal cases in the past.