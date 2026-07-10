Shivam Banquet Hall lease fight in Delhi leaves 1 injured
India
A fight over the lease of Shivam Banquet Hall in Delhi got out of hand on Thursday, with at least 10 shots fired and one person hurt.
Things escalated when a rival group tried to take control of the hall, leaving the neighborhood shaken.
Family alleges plot against Suhail Chaudhary
Relatives of the owners say this was not random: they believe it was a planned attempt to harm Suhail Chaudhary.
Tamannah, wife of one owner, shared that their family has been running the place for 12 years and is facing threats despite having all the right paperwork.
Police are looking into it but have not made any arrests yet.